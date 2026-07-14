Monsoon Fury: Bangladesh Races to Address Devastating Floods

Bangladesh is reeling from widespread calamity as over 1.1 million people struggle with the aftermath of severe flooding and landslides triggered by torrential monsoon rains since early July. The regions of Chattogram and Cox's Bazar, home to the vulnerable Rohingya refugee camps, are hardest hit. The deluge has led to the destruction of homes, infrastructure, and essential services, with fatal consequences.

Anil Pant, Country Director of Oxfam in Bangladesh, describes the catastrophe as a duel of crises. "Families have been stripped of their homes, income, and access to safe drinking water," says Pant. In Cox's Bazar, where refugee camps sit precariously on fragile slopes, the conditions pose grave risks, heightening exposure to flooding and landslides.

Oxfam has launched an emergency response, dedicating BDT 12 million in aid to those impacted. The organization plans to provide emergency supplies, including food and water, along with sanitation and hygiene kits. Oxfam's efforts also extend to repairing damage and supporting communities to rebuild their livelihoods, as it calls for greater support from global partners to meet an ever-expanding crisis.