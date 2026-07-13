Exiled Bangladeshi Leader Faces Arrest Upon Return

Exiled former Prime Minister of Bangladesh, Sheikh Hasina, is facing arrest and potential execution if she returns from her self-imposed exile in India, according to a senior Bangladeshi official. This statement follows Hasina's declaration to Reuters of her return plans in December, aiming to surrender to the court.

Sheikh Hasina, currently under a death sentence, was indicted in absentia by the country's war-crimes court for alleged orders that led to a brutal crackdown on a 2024 student uprising. Her ouster was followed by a ban on her party after the uprising reportedly resulted in 1,400 deaths, as per United Nations estimates.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh is urging India to extradite Hasina, with New Delhi stating its intent to engage diplomatically with Bangladesh's new administration under Prime Minister Tarique Rahman, while Hasina insists her return will facilitate trials not only for herself but for her political allies.