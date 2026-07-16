Wall Street's Upward Swing Amid Cooling Inflation and Strong Earnings

On Wednesday, Wall Street experienced gains as softening inflation data combined with a robust start to second-quarter earnings season encouraged investors. The major stock indexes ended modestly higher, with consumer-focused retail and travel sectors notably outperforming despite weakness in semiconductors.

PayPal's shares surged by 17.2% following acquisition interest from Stripe and Advent International, driving a significant market movement. The company's stock price benefited from a proposed offer of $60.50 per share, approximately a 28% premium. Meanwhile, positive earnings reports from significant banks like BlackRock and Morgan Stanley added momentum to the market.

Contributing to the optimistic trading atmosphere, the Labor Department's Producer Price Index indicated cooling inflation, supported by newly confirmed Federal Reserve Chair Kevin Warsh's Congressional testimony. With inflation readings aligning favourably, expectations of immediate rate hikes lessened, providing a positive outlook as geopolitical tensions weighed on future inflation risks.