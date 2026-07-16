Daylight Saving Debate: A Clock-Ticking Controversy

The U.S. Senate is reviewing a House bill to make daylight saving time permanent. While the House favored it, Senate support is uncertain. Proponents argue it enhances daylight and economic activity, but critics, including some senators, warn of the drawbacks like late sunrises in winter. President Trump supports the measure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-07-2026 01:50 IST | Created: 16-07-2026 01:50 IST
Daylight Saving Debate: A Clock-Ticking Controversy
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  • Country:
  • United States

The U.S. Senate is now examining a pivotal bill previously passed by the House to make daylight saving time permanent, though uncertainties loom regarding its support level in the Senate, according to the top Senate Republican. As it stands, the proposal's future remains uncertain.

Senate Majority Leader John Thune expressed reservations on whether the daylight saving measure could secure the 60 votes necessary for passing in the chamber. 'We're looking at it; there's considerable interest from both sides,' noted Thune, a South Dakota Republican. As he recalled, he voted against it in committee, citing the implications for northern states.

Earlier, the House of Representatives approved the bill in a 308-117 vote, seeking to end the practice of changing clocks twice a year, a custom observed since the 1960s. However, states can opt out if they decide on permanent standard time. Advocates claim maintaining daylight saving time year-round enhances economic activity and reduces risks associated with clock changes. Detractors warn of darker winter mornings, particularly affecting students and workers.

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