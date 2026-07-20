Torrential Rains Wreak Havoc in Northern India

At least 25 people lost their lives amid devastating floods and landslides across northern and northeastern India, officials confirmed. The deadly incidents, caused by torrential rains over the weekend, have prompted concerns as meteorologists predict more showers in the coming days, intensifying the threat of further calamity.

Emergency response teams are on high alert as they tackle the aftermath of the heavy rains. The affected regions are bracing for continued rain, prompting fears of additional landslides and potential increase in casualty numbers.

Authorities urge residents in vulnerable areas to remain cautious, as the country prepares for more adverse weather conditions. Efforts are underway to provide relief and mitigate the impact of these natural disasters on affected communities.