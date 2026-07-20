Transport Sector's Ultimatum: Nationwide Strike Looms Over Fuel Price Hike

The Karachi Goods Carriers Association threatens a nationwide strike against rising fuel prices, urging the government to reverse the hike or face economic disruptions. Transporters emphasize the critical role of the sector in the economy and highlight issues like unwarranted inspections and fines exacerbating their financial woes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-07-2026 14:22 IST | Created: 20-07-2026 14:22 IST
Transport Sector's Ultimatum: Nationwide Strike Looms Over Fuel Price Hike
Representative Image (File Photo/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI

The Karachi Goods Carriers Association (KGCA) has voiced staunch opposition to the latest hike in diesel and petrol prices, cautioning that a nationwide wheel-jam strike could ensue unless the government reverses the decision within 24 hours, as reported by The Express Tribune. KGCA General Secretary Nadeem Akhtar Arain, together with President Malik Sher Khan and Vice President Ayaz Khan, made this announcement during a press briefing.

Transport operators across Pakistan are reportedly ready to suspend goods movement, close transport offices, and coordinate with national transport organisations to stage protests if their demands go unheeded. Arain, as cited by The Express Tribune, described the transport industry as the 'backbone of the economy' and criticized the continual fuel price increases, which have plunged operators into severe financial distress.

Despite global declines in crude oil prices, Pakistan has not experienced similar consumer relief, leading to escalating transportation costs. Arain accused various government bodies and enforcement agencies of exacerbating the situation through unnecessary inspections, excessive fines, and harassment of drivers and vehicle owners, according to The Express Tribune. The KGCA warned that halting goods transport would severely impact Pakistan's economy, disrupting supply chains and delaying the movement of essential goods. The association called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and the finance minister to reconsider the fuel price increase to avert a larger economic crisis.

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