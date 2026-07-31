Ukraine's military says it hit Russia's Volgograd oil refinery

Ukraine's military launched overnight strikes on Russia's Volgograd oil refinery and the Taman port, causing a fire and disrupting key infrastructure.

Reuters | Updated: 31-07-2026 13:32 IST | Created: 31-07-2026 13:32 IST
Ukraine's military says it hit Russia's Volgograd oil refinery
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  • Russia

Ukraine's ​military ‌said it ​hit Russia's Volgograd oil refinery ‌overnight on Friday, causing a fire at the facility.

The ‌refinery has a capacity ‌of about 15 million tonnes of oil a year, ⁠the ​military ⁠said in a statement ⁠on Telegram.

Separately, Ukraine's SBU ​security service said it ⁠had hit infrastructure at the ⁠Russian ​port of Taman, on the Kerch ⁠Strait linking the Black Sea and ⁠the ⁠Sea of Azov.

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