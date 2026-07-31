Ukraine's military says it hit Russia's Volgograd oil refinery
Ukraine's military launched overnight strikes on Russia's Volgograd oil refinery and the Taman port, causing a fire and disrupting key infrastructure.
- Country:
- Russia
Ukraine's military said it hit Russia's Volgograd oil refinery overnight on Friday, causing a fire at the facility.
The refinery has a capacity of about 15 million tonnes of oil a year, the military said in a statement on Telegram.
Separately, Ukraine's SBU security service said it had hit infrastructure at the Russian port of Taman, on the Kerch Strait linking the Black Sea and the Sea of Azov.