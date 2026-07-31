Ukraine's military says it hit Russia's Volgograd oil refinery

Ukraine's ​military ‌said it ​hit Russia's Volgograd oil refinery ‌overnight on Friday, causing a fire at the facility.

The ‌refinery has a capacity ‌of about 15 million tonnes of oil a year, ⁠the ​military ⁠said in a statement ⁠on Telegram.

Separately, Ukraine's SBU ​security service said it ⁠had hit infrastructure at the ⁠Russian ​port of Taman, on the Kerch ⁠Strait linking the Black Sea and ⁠the ⁠Sea of Azov.