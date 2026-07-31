German court rules AI music firm Suno broke copyright rules

A German court ruled that AI music firm Suno has violated copyrights, ordering it to provide information on illicit revenue and pay damages in a wider battle against technology firms.

Reuters | Updated: 31-07-2026 13:31 IST | Created: 31-07-2026 13:31 IST
German court rules AI music firm Suno broke copyright rules
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Germany

A German ​court ruled ‌on Friday that ​AI music firm Suno has violated copyrights and has to provide ‌information on illicit revenue, part of a wider legal battle by artists and publishers against technology firms.

The Munich-based ‌regional court said Suno did not have the right ‌to process the music of artists represented by Germany's state-mandated licensing agency Gema. According to the verdict, which can be appealed ⁠before ​a higher court, ⁠Suno will have to pay damages that have yet ⁠to be quantified.

Massachusetts-based Suno, valued at $5.4 billion in a June funding ​round, allows users to generate songs via prompts. In ⁠various litigation proceedings, AI music companies have been accused of failing ⁠to ​compensate composers.

More than 1,800 artists are supporting class-action lawsuits against Suno and peer Udio. Last year, ⁠Udio agreed with Universal Music Group and Warner Music Group ⁠to settle ⁠copyright cases, while Suno reached a settlement with WMG.

TRENDING

1
Australia Takes Legal Action Against Telegram Over Terror Content

Australia Takes Legal Action Against Telegram Over Terror Content

Australia
2
U.S. Launches Retaliatory Strikes in Iran

U.S. Launches Retaliatory Strikes in Iran

United States
3
Poland Takes to the Skies: Fighter Jets Defend Airspace

Poland Takes to the Skies: Fighter Jets Defend Airspace

Poland
4
Australia Sues Telegram Over Pro-Terror Content

Australia Sues Telegram Over Pro-Terror Content

Australia

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

From Fast Routes to Safe Shelters: Rethinking Humanitarian Supply-Chain Resilience

AI in Industry 4.0 and 5.0: The Innovation Race Beyond Automation

Why the Future of Logistics Depends on Connecting AI, IoT and Blockchain

IMF Backs Tanzania's Economy, But Will Structural Reforms Unlock Its Full Growth Potential?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026