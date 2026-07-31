Nepal expresses shock over missing climbers after Broad Peak avalanche; assures coordination with Pakistan

Nepal on Friday expressed deep shock over the disappearance of multiple international mountaineers, including world-renowned Nepali climbers, following an avalanche on Pakistan's Broad Peak (8,047 meters) in the Karakoram Range on Thursday. In a statement, the Ministry of Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation of Nepal stated that it is ensuring coordination with the Pakistani government through the Nepal Embassy for effective search and rescue of the missing climbers.

Naming the missing climbers, the Ministry said, "expedition leader Nirmal Purja ("Nims Dai"), Pur Bahadur Gurung ("Yukta"), Kili Pemba Sherpa ("Kilu"), Nima Sherpa, Nawang Thindu Sherpa, and Gyalu Sherpa." "We are shocked by the news that mountaineers from various countries, including world-renowned Nepali climbers, have disappeared in an avalanche on Broad Peak (8,047 meters) in the Karakoram Range of Pakistan on 2083 Shrawan 14 (correspondingly 30 July, 2026). We request all concerned stakeholders to take necessary initiatives and coordinate for the speedy search and rescue of the missing climbers," the Ministry said.

"We request all concerned to inform us that continuous coordination is being carried out with the Pakistani government through the Nepali Embassy in Pakistan for the speedy search and rescue of the missing Nepali climbers. Search-and-rescue teams are actively working at the site, though operations continue to navigate challenging weather and operational conditions," it added. Four bodies have been recovered following an avalanche on Broad Peak in Pakistan, with search and rescue teams continuing efforts to locate climbers who remain missing, according to The Kathmandu Post.

Among those reported missing is world-famous Nepal-born climber and former Royal Marine Nirmal Purja, who was leading a 10-member international mountaineering team An American, a Chinese national, an Omani and five Nepalis are said to be part of the climbing group.

The Broad Peak, the world's 12th highest mountain, located in the Karakoram mountain range was struck by an avalanche around Thursday midday. The identities of the four recovered bodies have not yet been confirmed, Alpine Club of Pakistan president Irfan Arshad Khan said as per the Nepal publication The Kathmandu Post. "According to the initial information received, the expedition comprises 10 climbers, including five Nepalese mountaineers led by the renowned climber Nims Dai, one Pakistani climber, Sohail Sakhi from Hunza, one Omani climber, one American climber, one Chinese climber, Mr Wang, and one other foreign climber. The entire team has reportedly been out of communication since the avalanche," the club's vice-president, Karrar Haidri, said in a statement.

The club said that it had been "in constant contact" with the authorities to ensure that "all available resources are mobilised at the earliest opportunity". "The Alpine Club of Pakistan is closely monitoring the situation and coordinating with all concerned stakeholders," it said. (ANI)