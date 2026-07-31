Russia says it struck 31 ships linked to the Ukrainian military in the past week
Russia's Ministry of Defence claims its forces have struck 31 Ukrainian military-linked ships over the past week, but the report's accuracy has not been independently verified.
- Country:
- Russia
Russia's Ministry of Defence said on Friday that its forces had struck 31 ships linked to the Ukrainian military in the past week, including 23 cargo ships, four bulk carriers, two tug boats, a support vessel and a landing craft.
Reuters could not independently verify the battlefield report.
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