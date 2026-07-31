Russia says it struck 31 ships linked to the Ukrainian military in the past week

​Russia's ‌Ministry of ​Defence said ‌on Friday that its forces had ‌struck 31 ships ‌linked to the Ukrainian military ⁠in ​the ⁠past week, including 23 ⁠cargo ships, four ​bulk carriers, two ⁠tug boats, a ⁠support ​vessel and a landing ⁠craft.

Reuters could not ⁠independently verify ⁠the battlefield report.