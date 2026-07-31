China's industry ministry inspects Chery, Nio and JAC over vehicle safety, production compliance

China's industry ministry conducted inspections at several automakers, including Chery, Nio, and JAC, to assess their safety and production capabilities for intelligent connected vehicles.

Reuters | Updated: 31-07-2026 14:58 IST | Created: 31-07-2026 14:58 IST
China's industry ministry inspects Chery, Nio and JAC over vehicle safety, production compliance
  • Country:
  • China

China's ​industry ministry ​said on Friday ‌it had ​conducted inspections at Chery, Nio and JAC ‌to assess the automakers' ability to ensure the safety of intelligent connected ‌vehicles. The inspections — carried out from ‌July 30 to 31 — also examined the companies' design, development and manufacturing capabilities, their ability ⁠to ​maintain ⁠production consistency, and whether they continued to meet ⁠regulatory production-access requirements.

The ministry said it ​had randomly selected vehicle samples and power ⁠batteries for testing by third-party institutions ⁠for compliance ​with national standards, but did not disclose any findings from ⁠the inspections. The move follows similar inspections conducted ⁠by ⁠the ministry last week at GAC Aion and Xpeng.

TRENDING

1
Australia Takes Legal Action Against Telegram Over Terror Content

Australia Takes Legal Action Against Telegram Over Terror Content

Australia
2
U.S. Launches Retaliatory Strikes in Iran

U.S. Launches Retaliatory Strikes in Iran

United States
3
Poland Takes to the Skies: Fighter Jets Defend Airspace

Poland Takes to the Skies: Fighter Jets Defend Airspace

Poland
4
Australia Sues Telegram Over Pro-Terror Content

Australia Sues Telegram Over Pro-Terror Content

Australia

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

From Fast Routes to Safe Shelters: Rethinking Humanitarian Supply-Chain Resilience

AI in Industry 4.0 and 5.0: The Innovation Race Beyond Automation

Why the Future of Logistics Depends on Connecting AI, IoT and Blockchain

IMF Backs Tanzania's Economy, But Will Structural Reforms Unlock Its Full Growth Potential?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026