China's industry ministry inspects Chery, Nio and JAC over vehicle safety, production compliance
China's industry ministry conducted inspections at several automakers, including Chery, Nio, and JAC, to assess their safety and production capabilities for intelligent connected vehicles.
- Country:
- China
China's industry ministry said on Friday it had conducted inspections at Chery, Nio and JAC to assess the automakers' ability to ensure the safety of intelligent connected vehicles. The inspections — carried out from July 30 to 31 — also examined the companies' design, development and manufacturing capabilities, their ability to maintain production consistency, and whether they continued to meet regulatory production-access requirements.
The ministry said it had randomly selected vehicle samples and power batteries for testing by third-party institutions for compliance with national standards, but did not disclose any findings from the inspections. The move follows similar inspections conducted by the ministry last week at GAC Aion and Xpeng.
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