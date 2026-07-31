China's industry ministry inspects Chery, Nio and JAC over vehicle safety, production compliance

China's ​industry ministry ​said on Friday ‌it had ​conducted inspections at Chery, Nio and JAC ‌to assess the automakers' ability to ensure the safety of intelligent connected ‌vehicles. The inspections — carried out from ‌July 30 to 31 — also examined the companies' design, development and manufacturing capabilities, their ability ⁠to ​maintain ⁠production consistency, and whether they continued to meet ⁠regulatory production-access requirements.

The ministry said it ​had randomly selected vehicle samples and power ⁠batteries for testing by third-party institutions ⁠for compliance ​with national standards, but did not disclose any findings from ⁠the inspections. The move follows similar inspections conducted ⁠by ⁠the ministry last week at GAC Aion and Xpeng.