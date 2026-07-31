Singapore takes possession of former PM Lee Kuan Yew's residence to preserve as historic national monument

The Singapore Government officially completed the acquisition process and took possession of the historic property at 38 Oxley Road on Friday, according to the Singapore Land Authority press release. The move cements state ownership over the former residence of Singapore's founding Prime Minister, Lee Kuan Yew, securing the site to preserve its national and historic significance.

According to the Singapore Land Authority, the acquisition follows from the Site's gazette as a National Monument on 12 December 2025, and its subsequent gazette for acquisition on 29 January 2026. The statement said that the National Heritage Board (NHB) will undertake a detailed study of the Site and the options for how it can be developed into a public space in a manner that respects the former Prime Minister Lee Kuan Yew's wishes for privacy.

In the interim, necessary maintenance works will be carried out as required, and there will be no public access to the Site. Last December, Singapore's Ministry of Culture, Community and Youth noted that the Site was designated as the country's 77th National Monument, as it bore witness to pivotal events in the 1950s that marked Singapore's transition from a colony to an independent nation.

It was also the venue for conversations, activities and decisions by our founding leaders and other key individuals, which profoundly shaped the trajectory of Singapore's independence movement and our subsequent national history. The Site witnessed discussions where these key individuals formulated their vision and plans for Singapore, leading to Singapore's first fully-independent government following the 1959 Legislative Assembly elections.

This makes the Site a unique and foundational part of the story of Singapore's independence, the Ministry had observed. Against this backdrop, the Ministry had then said that the decision to preserve the Site is made in the public interest, and goes beyond the personal preferences of any individual.

It also said that while the Government intends to convert the Site into a public space, with one possible outcome being a heritage park, all options, including those outlined by the 2018 Ministerial Committee, will be considered before a decision is made. The Government had also assured its commitment of respecting the former Prime Minister's wishes to protect his family's privacy by removing all traces of their private living spaces from the interior of the house.

"Under no circumstances will the interior of the house as Lee knew it be displayed, recorded, remodelled or duplicated elsewhere," it added. The statement also underlined how preserving the Site will allow current and future generations of Singaporeans to reflect upon significant events in the country's history that took place there, and the ideals and values that have shaped Singapore. (ANI)