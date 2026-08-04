"How do you explain Pakistan's friendship with US, China?": Ex-envoy hits out at Pak military's "Kaafirs" remark

Former Indian Ambassador to Iran Dinkar P Srivastava questioned Pakistan's military over its recent remarks invoking religious references while commenting on India-Afghanistan ties, asking how Islamabad explains its long-standing partnerships with the United States and China. Reacting to the comments made by Pakistan Armed Forces spokesperson Lt Gen Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry, who interpreted a Quranic verse that if Muslims befriend a non-believer (kaafir), then they are no longer considered Muslims, Srivastava said the interpretation raises questions about Islamabad's own foreign relations.

"The Director General of Inter-Services Public Relations (DG ISPR) cited a verse from the Holy Quran to claim that those who maintain friendship with non-Muslims are not truly Muslims. This is his interpretation. How do you explain Pakistan's friendship with the US and China?"Srivastava said. He added that Pakistan had historically maintained close ties with Western powers and had been a strategic partner of China for several decades.

"Since its inception, Pakistan has been under British and then American protection. For the last 30 to 40 years, it has been an ally of China, which is a communist country. What does that tell you about the Pakistan Army? Does that make the Pakistani Army non-Muslim?" he questioned. Srivastava also spoke about Pakistan's relationship with Afghanistan, saying Islamabad's approach towards Kabul had contributed to tensions between the two countries.

"Afghanistan was the only country that opposed Pakistan's admission to the United Nations in 1947. This opposition continued even after the overthrow of the monarchy. It was maintained by the Daoud Khan government, subsequently by the communist government, and today by the Taliban government," he said. "There has to be some other reason, and that reason is that Pakistan has treated Afghanistan as its colony, which naturally has created resentment and backlash," he added.

Meanwhile, former diplomat Veena Sikri criticised Pakistan's handling of its ties with Afghanistan, saying Islamabad had failed to understand the changing dynamics in the region. "They have no understanding of what is happening in their own neighbourhood. They don't understand what the Taliban stands for, what it wants, and what it represents," Sikri said.

She referred to the return of the Taliban in Afghanistan and said Pakistan had faced difficulties in establishing a stable relationship with the current Taliban government despite earlier engagement. "Pakistan and Afghanistan need to talk among themselves. They need to agree among themselves. And they should stop blaming India for their own failure, for their own inability to understand their neighbours," she said.

The remarks come after Pakistan Army spokesperson Lt Gen Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry drew controversy by referring to a Quranic verse while responding to comments on India-Afghanistan relations, stating that Muslims should not befriend "kaafirs" (non-believers). "Allah Almighty has made it very clear: do not take the non-believers (kaafirs) as your friends. If you do so, then you are no longer among the Muslims," Chaudhry had said. (ANI)