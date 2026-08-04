Russia strikes seven vessels in Ukraine's Mykolaiv port and Black Sea, RIA says

Russian forces have reportedly struck seven cargo vessels in the Ukrainian port of Mykolaiv and the Black Sea, according to the Russian Defence Ministry.

Reuters | Updated: 04-08-2026 12:02 IST | Created: 04-08-2026 12:02 IST
Russia strikes seven vessels in Ukraine's Mykolaiv port and Black Sea, RIA says
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  • Country:
  • Ukraine

‌Russian forces ​struck ‌seven cargo vessels in the Ukrainian port ‌of Mykolaiv ‌and in the Black ⁠Sea, the ​RIA ⁠state news ⁠agency said on ​Tuesday, citing the ⁠Defence Ministry.

Reuters could ⁠not ​independently verify ⁠the battlefield reports.

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