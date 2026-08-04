Russia strikes seven vessels in Ukraine's Mykolaiv port and Black Sea, RIA says
Russian forces have reportedly struck seven cargo vessels in the Ukrainian port of Mykolaiv and the Black Sea, according to the Russian Defence Ministry.
- Country:
- Ukraine
Russian forces struck seven cargo vessels in the Ukrainian port of Mykolaiv and in the Black Sea, the RIA state news agency said on Tuesday, citing the Defence Ministry.
Reuters could not independently verify the battlefield reports.
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