Fans wearing red and black AC Milan ​shirts, former team mates and opponents bade ​farewell to Franco Baresi as ‌the ​funeral of the much-loved defender was held at the city's Basilica of Sant'Ambrogio on Tuesday. Baresi, a former captain of Italy ‌and Milan and one of the most recognisable players from a golden era of Italian football in the 1980s and 1990s, died last week at the age of 66. "Ciao capitano" (Goodbye captain) read ‌a banner on display outside the church, while other fans waved a big Milan ‌flag bearing Baresi's name and the number 6.

Former Milan coach Fabio Capello and Paolo Maldini, who played alongside Baresi in the Milan and Italy defence, were among the mourners. Gerry Cardinale, the founder of U.S. investment firm RedBird ⁠Capital Partners ​which owns AC ⁠Milan, was also there to pay his respects. His arrival was greeted with whistles by fans who are frustrated ⁠with the way the club is being run.

Baresi is regarded as an AC Milan icon, having spent ​his entire 20-year career with the club, during which time they won six Serie ⁠A titles and three top European trophies, and captaining the team for 15 seasons before retiring in 1997. At the ⁠end ​of his playing career, Milan retired his number 6 shirt, making him the first player in the club's history to receive that honour.

Baresi was part of the Italy squad ⁠that won the 1982 World Cup and captained the team to the 1994 final, which ⁠ended in a penalty ⁠shootout loss to Brazil, with Baresi among the players who failed to score from the spot. He famously played the full 120 minutes in ‌the final ‌25 days after knee surgery. (Writing by Keith Weir, ​editing by Ed Osmond)