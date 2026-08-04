Yemen's Houthis say they hit Saudi target at Najran airport
Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthis claimed to have struck a target at Saudi Arabia's Najran Airport in response to alleged Saudi drone incursions into Yemeni airspace.
- Country:
- Yemen
Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthis said on Telegram on Tuesday that they hit a target at Saudi Arabia's Najran Airport. There was no immediate confirmation from Saudi Arabia. The Houthis said the strike was in response to what they described as Saudi drone incursions into the airspace over the Saada and Hajjah governorates in northwestern Yemen.
The Houthis have imposed a naval blockade on Saudi Arabia in the Red Sea since last month in response to what they described as a Saudi siege on Yemen, an allegation Riyadh has denied.
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