Yemen's Houthis say they hit Saudi target at Najran airport

Yemen's ‌Iran-aligned Houthis ​said on Telegram on Tuesday that ‌they hit a target at Saudi Arabia's Najran Airport. There was no ‌immediate confirmation from Saudi Arabia. The ‌Houthis said the strike was in response to what they described as ⁠Saudi ​drone ⁠incursions into the airspace over the Saada ⁠and Hajjah governorates in northwestern ​Yemen.

The Houthis have imposed a ⁠naval blockade on Saudi Arabia ⁠in the ​Red Sea since last month in response to ⁠what they described as a Saudi siege ⁠on ⁠Yemen, an allegation Riyadh has denied.