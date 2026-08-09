Tehran Warns Against U.S. Military Presence Amid Renewed Diplomatic Strain

On Sunday, Brigadier General Ali Jahanshahi, the commander of the Iranian army's ground forces, issued a stern warning to Washington, cautioning against foreign ground intervention in Iran. He declared that any presence of U.S. military personnel would be met with swift and decisive action, emphasizing, "If any US military personnel set foot in Iran, we will cut them off."

State media reported that Jahanshahi underscored Tehran's preparedness to counter threats, asserting a deterrent response to any enemy action. In detailing the operational readiness of Iranian forces, he highlighted their full combat readiness and continuous monitoring of movements and threats along the country's borders.

Meanwhile, diplomatic relations between Tehran and Washington remain indirect, with Iranian Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi confirming that there are no direct negotiations. Instead, messages are exchanged through intermediaries. Araghchi stressed that Tehran will not resume direct talks until Washington addresses its past violations of the bilateral agreement.

Additionally, Araghchi noted ongoing negotiations with Oman regarding a new legal mechanism and revised traffic route through the Strait of Hormuz. Although an agreement is near completion, reopening the strategic waterway depends on U.S. compensation for prior breaches. The Foreign Minister detailed that the previous traffic separation scheme used through the Strait is unacceptable, necessitating a new route with significant technical and legal challenges.

Developments from Washington suggest progress in talks between Iran and Oman, potentially paving the way for reopening the Strait of Hormuz and restoring oil exports halted by the ongoing conflict. An anonymous U.S. official told Reuters that a deal is anticipated soon, which could lead to the lifting of the blockade on Iranian ports.