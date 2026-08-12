Marine's Journey Home: The Unexpected Release of Robert Gilman from Russian Captivity

In a surprising turn of events, Russia has released former U.S. Marine Robert Gilman, who had been imprisoned since 2022. U.S. President Donald Trump announced the news on Tuesday as Gilman returned to the United States, receiving a warm welcome featuring hamburgers and milkshakes.

The 32-year-old's release was facilitated after discussions between Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin, with a State Department plane bringing Gilman back, landing at Dulles airport near Washington. U.S. special envoy Steve Witkoff expressed gratitude towards Putin for his engagement in securing Gilman's release, emphasizing no concessions were made by the U.S. during the process.

Gilman was initially detained for allegedly kicking a police officer. His father has disputed these charges, claiming his son was ill at the time. Despite the controversy, Russian officials pardoned Gilman for humanitarian reasons, underscoring diplomatic complexities and the ongoing challenge of securing the release of other detained Americans abroad.