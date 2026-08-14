Iran Accuses Foreign Aggression for Persian Gulf Oil Spill Amidst Rising Tensions

In a bold new accusation, Iran has attributed the recent oil pollution along Qeshm Island's shores to what it describes as 'foreign military aggression.' The Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister, Kazem Gharibabadi, implied in a post on social media platform X that US military activities in the Persian Gulf’s strategic region, the Strait of Hormuz, were responsible for the environmental damage.

Gharibabadi emphasized the need for Iran to assert control over the strait, demanding a robust management framework following the reported contamination. His comments echo earlier statements by Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei, who stated that oil contamination reaching the coastlines had been documented through shared videos.

According to Baqaei, evidence points to a foreign bulk carrier as the spill's source, with pollution traced to key sites and water surfaces. He called for accountability from international shipping actors, yet US-based TankerTrackers counters these claims, suggesting an Iranian attack caused the oil spill. The incident adds fuel to the already tense geopolitical environment in the pivotal Strait of Hormuz.