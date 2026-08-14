Saudi Arabia's Strategic Juggling in the Middle East Conflict

Saudi Arabia finds itself increasingly entwined in a conflict not of its own choosing, as it endeavors to forge regional defensive alliances to fend off threats from Iran and its allies. Efforts to establish a multinational maritime coalition in the Red Sea and incorporate Turkey into a defense pact have yet to quash attacks, analysts report.

As tensions between the U.S. and Iran simmer, Riyadh grapples with the challenge of protecting its ambitious economic plans while avoiding deeper entanglement in regional hostilities. A Middle Eastern official noted Saudi Arabia's reluctance to engage in war is being exploited by its adversaries.

In response to ongoing attacks, including those on vital oil infrastructure via the Strait of Hormuz and Red Sea, Saudi Arabia has shifted towards building stronger defense mechanisms, including an emergency maritime coalition and a joint defense agreement with Turkey and Pakistan announced in Mecca.