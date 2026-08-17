Iran and Oman Intensify Talks on Hormuz Navigation Security Amid Geopolitical Tensions

Iran and Oman are engaged in protracted discussions aimed at ensuring safe commercial navigation through the vital Strait of Hormuz. The complex negotiations have been drawn out by the involvement of numerous stakeholders and what Iranian officials describe as "destructive efforts" by certain malicious elements.

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmail Baghaei, speaking at a weekly briefing reported by ISNA, linked the region's imposed insecurity to what he called the United States' illegal military actions. Baghaei emphasized that these talks are crucial for establishing a framework that safeguards both sovereignty and secure passage for commercial ships.

Baghaei pointed to the complexity of the issue, the many actors involved, and the destructive activities of some parties as key factors delaying progress. Despite these challenges, he noted the seriousness of the ongoing talks with Oman in creating a framework that addresses mutual interests and mitigating existing concerns.

A recent joint shipping route map has been finalized, marking progress in the Iran-Oman maritime corridor discussions. This development follows an Iran-US memorandum of understanding tasking Tehran and Muscat with proposing a new navigation framework for the strait, contingent on U.S. compliance with the agreement.