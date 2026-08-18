US Ambassador Advocates for Voter ID Law, Citing India's Electoral System

US Ambassador Sergio Gor supports the idea of voter ID laws in the United States, citing India's system as a model. Highlighting India's robust process during the Indo-American Chamber of Commerce event, Gor emphasized such legislation's non-partisan nature and the introduction of the SAVE America Act aimed at reforming federal voting standards.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-08-2026 13:10 IST | Created: 18-08-2026 13:10 IST
US Ambassador Advocates for Voter ID Law, Citing India's Electoral System
US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Amid ongoing debates about electoral reforms, US Ambassador to India, Sergio Gor, expressed his support for implementing voter ID laws in the United States, drawing inspiration from India's electoral system. During his address at the Indo-American Chamber of Commerce National Convention 2026, Gor underscored the need for such legislation, describing it as a non-partisan issue.

Gor reiterated US President Donald Trump's call for a voter ID law, emphasizing India's success in efficiently managing voter identity verification. He highlighted India's recent elections, where over 660 million individuals voted with almost no reliance on mail-in ballots. Gor endorsed the proposed Safeguard American Voter Eligibility (SAVE) America Act, aimed at tightening federal voting standards.

According to Gor, the SAVE America Act seeks to mandate valid photo identification and physical proof of US citizenship for voter registration. It also proposes to limit mail voting to specific circumstances like illness and military service, while directing states to cleanse federal voter registries of non-citizens. The White House asserts that this act is a bipartisan effort to ensure only US citizens participate in elections, aligning with international standards.

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