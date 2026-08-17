Indian Army Chief Honored in Nepal: Strengthening Historic Military Bonds
Indian Army Chief General Dhiraj Seth was awarded the Honorary Rank of General of the Nepali Army by Nepal's President Ram Chandra Paudel. The tribute highlights the deep-rooted military ties between the nations. During his visit, Seth engaged in key strategic discussions and reaffirmed India-Nepal's enduring partnership.
In a significant ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhawan, Indian Army Chief General Dhiraj Seth was conferred the Honorary Rank of General of the Nepali Army by Nepal's President Ram Chandra Paudel. This honor underscores a longstanding and unique tradition between the Indian and Nepali Armies, further cementing their historical ties.
During his visit from August 17-19 to Nepal, General Seth inspected a ceremonial Guard of Honour at the Nepali Army Headquarters and laid a wreath at Tundikhel's Army Pavilion. The Ministry of Defence highlighted the tour's importance in strengthening bilateral military relations, with Seth engaging in strategic discussions with his Nepali counterpart.
Furthermore, General Seth addressed students and instructors at the Army Command and Staff Course in Shivapuri, promoting educational exchange. His visit culminated in Pokhara at an Ex-Servicemen Rally, where he interacted with Indian Army veterans, reinforcing the 'Roti Beti Ka Rishta' and recognizing the intertwined destinies of India and Nepal.
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