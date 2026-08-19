Tennis Turmoil: Kyrgios's Cocaine Confession and Career Crisis

Former Wimbledon finalist Nick Kyrgios has been provisionally suspended from tennis after testing positive for cocaine. The Australian admitted his error, citing the struggles of his career's twilight. Kyrgios, who has battled injuries, apologized to his fans and family, acknowledging the influence on his young followers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-08-2026 15:21 IST | Created: 19-08-2026 15:21 IST
Tennis Turmoil: Kyrgios's Cocaine Confession and Career Crisis

Nick Kyrgios, once a Wimbledon finalist, faces a provisional suspension after testing positive for cocaine, admitting to a 'huge mistake' in a public apology. His suspension follows a positive test for benzoylecgonine, a cocaine metabolite, during an ATP event in Mallorca in June.

The International Tennis Integrity Agency confirmed the suspension of the 31-year-old after a WADA laboratory revealed the banned substance on July 17, resulting in his provisional suspension from August 4. Kyrgios acknowledged the impact on his fans and the sport's young followers, expressing regret over his actions.

Kyrgios has struggled with injuries and the mental toll of realizing his career's decline. Despite enjoying a peak ranking of 13, injuries have diminished his form, including absence from the 2024 season. Kyrgios prepares for 28 days away from the public eye to recover and promises return in better form.

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