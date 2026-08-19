Solomon Islands Faces Jobs Challenge as Mining Drives Recovery

Solomon Islands has returned to economic growth after three years of contraction, but its recovery remains heavily dependent on mining, remittances and government infrastructure spending, leaving the country with the challenge of turning higher economic activity into jobs and better incomes for its growing population.

The World Bank Group's first Solomon Islands Economic Update: Harnessing the New Roots of Growth says the country has an opportunity to build a more diverse and resilient economy if it strengthens public finances and directs more investment towards agriculture, fisheries and other sectors capable of creating employment.

The economy contracted for three consecutive years between 2020 and 2022 before beginning its recovery. Growth is projected at 2.8 per cent in 2026, supported mainly by mining and public investment, but the World Bank warns that these sources have produced relatively limited employment and uneven benefits across communities.

Mining boom brings revenue but relatively few jobs

Mining has rapidly become one of the most important parts of Solomon Islands' export economy. The sector accounted for more than half of the country's exports in 2025, compared with only 4 per cent in 2019, illustrating the scale of the transformation in just a few years.

That growth can generate significant revenue, but mining is capital-intensive and does not employ enough people to solve the country's wider jobs challenge. The World Bank says strong governance, effective revenue collection and careful reinvestment will be essential if income from natural resources is to improve living standards beyond communities directly connected to mining.

Bernard Harborne, the World Bank Group Resident Representative for Solomon Islands and Vanuatu, described the country as being at an important turning point, with the way mining revenues are managed and invested likely to influence its longer-term prosperity.

The employment challenge is particularly pressing for younger Solomon Islanders. Around 9,000 young people enter the labour force each year, while the economy creates only about 2,100 formal jobs, leaving a substantial gap between the number of people looking for work and the formal opportunities available.

Public finances have little room to absorb new shocks

Solomon Islands is also facing growing pressure on government finances. Cash reserves have fallen to levels covering less than one month of spending, while public debt reached 30 per cent of gross domestic product in 2025.

Declining grants, higher fuel costs and climate-related disasters are placing additional demands on public resources. Cyclone Maila has added to those pressures and highlighted the importance of rebuilding financial buffers that can be used when emergencies strike.

The World Bank recommends strengthening mining governance and revenue collection alongside planned tax reforms, giving the government a more dependable financial base. Stronger public finances could provide greater room to respond to natural disasters and economic disruptions without undermining essential services or development spending.

Improving fiscal resilience also matters because Solomon Islands is highly exposed to external shocks, meaning a narrow economic base or weak government reserves can quickly turn an international or climate-related disruption into a broader domestic problem.

Agriculture and fisheries could create broader opportunities

Diversifying growth is the other major priority identified in the report. Higher-value agriculture, fisheries, tourism and renewable energy could provide employment and income opportunities that reach a wider share of the population than mining alone.

Investment in infrastructure and better access to finance could help local businesses expand in these sectors, while a more predictable business environment could encourage private investment. Building stronger links between producers and higher-value markets would also allow communities to capture more income from resources already available across the islands.

The report places private-sector development at the centre of the jobs challenge because the government cannot create enough formal employment on its own. Small and growing businesses will need access to financing, infrastructure and reliable economic rules if they are to absorb more of the thousands of young people entering the workforce each year.

As Solomon Islands moves towards the 50th anniversary of independence, its economic recovery offers a chance to make choices that shape growth for decades. Mining can provide valuable resources, but converting those revenues into stronger public finances, productive businesses and employment will determine whether the current recovery produces lasting improvements in everyday living standards.