India Electrifies Its Electronics Manufacturing Landscape for Global Dominance

India's electronics manufacturing industry is poised for significant transformation, shifting its focus from merely assembling finished products to creating a robust domestic supply chain encompassing components, materials, and capital equipment. Union Minister for Electronics and Information Technology, Ashwini Vaishnaw, announced this strategic change, emphasizing rapid growth under the 'Make in India' initiative.

In recent developments, electronics production has surged to USD 116 billion in fiscal year 2026, with exports climbing to USD 48 billion, marking a sevenfold increase in production and an elevenfold rise in exports over the past decade. Initially driven by the assembly of finished products like mobile phones, India's strategy is now aimed at bolstering the component and materials ecosystem through the Electronics Component Manufacturing Scheme (ECMS). The scheme has already attracted ₹69,000 crores in investment across 106 approved projects, surpassing the initial target of ₹59,000 crores.

The ongoing projects are expected to generate approximately 75,000 direct jobs and around 250,000 total jobs. According to Vaishnaw, the next phase will focus on scaling production and improving quality, including implementing six-sigma standards and ensuring competitive costs. He outlined the sector's transition from ninth to third in merchandise exports, underscoring the robust foundation built over the last 12 years as essential for realizing India's potential over the next five years.