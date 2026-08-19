AAFT 2026 Inaugural: Bridging Education and Global Creativity

In a significant gathering at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi, the AAFT Film City Noida inaugurated its 2026 academic year with great acclaim. The event attracted eminent figures from around the globe, including H.E. Fernando Bucheli, Ambassador of Ecuador, H.E. Karlito Nunes, Ambassador of Timor-Leste, Indian voice artist Vijay Vikram Singh, and celebrated actor Sonu Sood. The occasion was highlighted by the presence of Dr. Sandeep Marwah, Chancellor of AAFT University, who emphasized the institution's pathbreaking role in media and creative education.

The ambassadors complimented AAFT on its significant global impact, with Fernando Bucheli praising its bridging of education and culture internationally. Karlito Nunes highlighted the institution's exceptional standards and global reach, fostering connections among young talents worldwide. The voice of India, Vijay Vikram Singh, and actor Sonu Sood energized students with motivational interactions, underscoring perseverance and humility in their paths to success.

Adding a special note, Dr. Sandeep Marwah was honored with a World Record certificate from the World Book of Records, London, for his contributions to film and cultural tourism. The event showcased AAFT's unique integration of education, industry expertise, and international cultural engagement, reinforcing its position as a leader in preparing students for a connected creative economy. As AAFT begins a new session, it sets the stage for continued global collaboration and innovation in media education.