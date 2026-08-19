London Shares Slip Amid Inflation Report and Corporate Shakeup

London shares experienced a slight decrease on Wednesday, coinciding with the release of an inflation report that met analysts' expectations. The modest drop was further influenced by corporate developments, notably at Smith+Nephew.

The finance chief's resignation from Smith+Nephew raised some investor concerns, contributing to a broader market sentiment. The blue-chip FTSE 100 index fell by 0.1%, settling at 10,711.52 points as of 0926 GMT.

Similarly, the midcap FTSE 250 index slipped 0.3%, reaching 24,483.70 points. Investors seem to be cautiously evaluating economic indicators and corporate shifts as part of a broader market assessment.