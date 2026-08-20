Mecca Pact: Gateway to an Islamic NATO?

Former Union Minister MJ Akbar has called for clarity from the United States regarding the future trajectory of the recently signed 'Mecca Pact.' His concerns focus on whether the military agreement is progressing toward an 'Islamic NATO.' This statement was made in response to recent commendations from US President Donald Trump, who described the trilateral security deal as a significant initial move.

Analyzing President Trump's remarks, Akbar raised questions about the strategic intentions behind the pact. He sought details on the subsequent steps following what Trump termed as a 'big, bold, and important first step.' "Where is this pact heading next? What are the following steps?" Akbar queried.

The former minister also expressed concerns about regional security implications, pondering whether the trilateral agreement could evolve into a comprehensive collective defense mechanism. He stressed the necessity for a defined common adversary for the pact's functionality and sought transparency from Washington regarding its endorsement. Akbar pointed out that clarity from the US, seen as a sponsor of this alliance, is essential.

The Mecca Joint Defence Agreement, signed on August 7 by leaders of Saudi Arabia, Turkey, and Pakistan, outlines a mutual defense strategy where an attack on one is seen as an attack on all. It promotes joint exercises, military collaboration, and sharing of defense technologies. President Trump welcomed the accord on Truth Social, expressing that it strengthens the capability of the member nations to defend themselves more effectively. Despite the trio stressing its purely defensive nature, Turkish President Erdogan hinted at potential expansion and noted its significance to the international community.