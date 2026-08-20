Mecca Pact: Gateway to an Islamic NATO?

Former Union Minister MJ Akbar urges the US for clarity on the Mecca Pact's future objectives, speculating if it might develop into an 'Islamic NATO.' This comes after US President Donald Trump praised the military agreement's significance. The pact, signed by Saudi Arabia, Turkey, and Pakistan, promises collective defense.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-08-2026 10:45 IST | Created: 20-08-2026 10:45 IST
Mecca Pact: Gateway to an Islamic NATO?
Former Union Minister MJ Akbar (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Former Union Minister MJ Akbar has called for clarity from the United States regarding the future trajectory of the recently signed 'Mecca Pact.' His concerns focus on whether the military agreement is progressing toward an 'Islamic NATO.' This statement was made in response to recent commendations from US President Donald Trump, who described the trilateral security deal as a significant initial move.

Analyzing President Trump's remarks, Akbar raised questions about the strategic intentions behind the pact. He sought details on the subsequent steps following what Trump termed as a 'big, bold, and important first step.' "Where is this pact heading next? What are the following steps?" Akbar queried.

The former minister also expressed concerns about regional security implications, pondering whether the trilateral agreement could evolve into a comprehensive collective defense mechanism. He stressed the necessity for a defined common adversary for the pact's functionality and sought transparency from Washington regarding its endorsement. Akbar pointed out that clarity from the US, seen as a sponsor of this alliance, is essential.

The Mecca Joint Defence Agreement, signed on August 7 by leaders of Saudi Arabia, Turkey, and Pakistan, outlines a mutual defense strategy where an attack on one is seen as an attack on all. It promotes joint exercises, military collaboration, and sharing of defense technologies. President Trump welcomed the accord on Truth Social, expressing that it strengthens the capability of the member nations to defend themselves more effectively. Despite the trio stressing its purely defensive nature, Turkish President Erdogan hinted at potential expansion and noted its significance to the international community.

TRENDING

1
West Bengal Hails Major Rail Expansion to Boost Regional Connectivity

West Bengal Hails Major Rail Expansion to Boost Regional Connectivity

India
2
Treasury's Bold Move Sparks Global Bond Rally

Treasury's Bold Move Sparks Global Bond Rally

Global
3
Thai Manufacturers Strengthen Support for Women at Work

Thai Manufacturers Strengthen Support for Women at Work

Thailand
4
Railway Ministry Greenlights Speed Boost on Jammu Line

Railway Ministry Greenlights Speed Boost on Jammu Line

India

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Green Credit or Subsidies: Which One Really Cuts Corporate Carbon?

Can Better Slums Save Lives? Rio Study Links Urban Upgrades to Sharp Drop in Heatwave Deaths

Can East Asia Sustain Its Growth Miracle? World Bank Maps a New Fiscal Strategy for the Region

Gold Rush or Growth Trap? Solomon Islands Bets on Mining to Build a Stronger Economy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026