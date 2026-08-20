Diplomatic Dueling: India-Pakistan Tension Escalates Amid Strategic Moves

The removal of the queue liner outside the Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi marks a new chapter in the ongoing diplomatic tensions between India and Pakistan. This move follows Pakistan's decision to remove parking poles outside India's equivalent diplomatic mission in Islamabad, according to government sources.

These reciprocal actions come amidst increasingly strained relations following the deadly Pahalgam terror attack orchestrated by Pakistan-backed militants, which left 26 dead. India has been firm in its stance against terrorism, demanding actionable measures against cross-border terror activities.

Adding to the tensions, U.S. Ambassador Sergio Gor's recognition of Jammu and Kashmir as part of India during a visit to Srinagar has caused a diplomatic stir. Pakistan reacted aggressively, summoning the U.S. Charge d'Affaires in Islamabad to protest the statement, calling it "factually incorrect." Gor's visit, the first by a U.S. envoy in six years, highlighted the security improvements in the region.