Discovery of 'Mega-Earth' GJ 523b Challenges Planetary Formation Theories

Astronomers have identified GJ 523b, a dense 'mega-Earth' with 23 times Earth's mass, challenging existing planetary formation theories. Proposed explanations for its unique rocky composition include atmospheric stripping or giant impacts. The study adds to our understanding of unusual exoplanets.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-08-2026 17:31 IST | Created: 20-08-2026 17:31 IST
Discovery of 'Mega-Earth' GJ 523b Challenges Planetary Formation Theories
Representative photo depicting exoplanets (planets outside our solar system) throughout the galaxy. (Photo credit/NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center). Image Credit: ANI

In a groundbreaking discovery that questions the pillars of planetary formation theories, astronomers have unveiled GJ 523b, an unusually dense exoplanet. This gigantic 'mega-Earth' stands at 23 times the weight of Earth, primarily composed of rock, defining a rare class of celestial entities.

Research led by Max Kroft of the University of Wisconsin-Madison reveals that GJ 523b, despite its radius being 2.5 times that of Earth, compacts an array of material resulting in an extraordinary density of approximately 126.82 grams per cubic inch. NASA's Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite (TESS) first detected this intriguing planet, with further confirmation and mass measurement achieved using advanced ground-based telescopes like the WIYN 3.5-meter Telescope in Arizona.

The planet orbits its star every 17.75 days and is part of a youthful star system, around 170 million years in age. This finding poses a mystery for scientists, as conventional models suggest that planets with such a mass typically evolve into gas giants. Nevertheless, GJ 523b has defied expectations by maintaining its dense rocky nature. Astronomers suggest possibilities like atmospheric stripping due to cosmic events or a giant impact as potential reasons for this anomaly, further aiming to identify more 'mega-Earths' for comprehensive insights.

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