Multilayered Headlines: Jobless Claims, Screwworms, and Trump's Controversies

Latest U.S. domestic news covers a range of critical developments, from economic indicators to political controversies. The dip in weekly jobless claims reveals a stable labor market, defying expectations amid recent employment dips. Meanwhile, governors in Mexico's Sonora respond to a screwworm outbreak with emergency measures.

Political tensions continue, with concerns over Donald Trump's alleged business profits and media pressure tactics. A recent Reuters/Ipsos poll shows half of Republicans believe Trump allows his private interests to influence his policy decisions. ABC accuses Trump's FCC of intimidating maneuvers forcing programming compromises.

The U.S. fiscal picture becomes more worrying, as public debt crosses the $40 trillion threshold. Further, Senate Democrats demand explanations for USDA's data errors, against a backdrop of market-moving anxieties. Meanwhile, political campaign financing sees new kingmakers emerging from the realms of crypto, AI, and online betting.