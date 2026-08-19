Nigeria's Looming Election: Tinubu's Uphill Battle for a Second Term

As campaigning for January's elections kicks off, President Bola Tinubu's re-election bid faces scrutiny over his party's decade-long rule. Challenger narratives focus on economic and security dissatisfaction among voters, while Tinubu defends controversial policies. The outcome may hinge on whether life has improved economically and safely since the APC took power.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-08-2026 10:30 IST | Created: 19-08-2026 10:30 IST
Nigeria's Looming Election: Tinubu's Uphill Battle for a Second Term
Election

Campaigning for Nigeria's January elections begins Wednesday, posing a critical test for President Bola Tinubu as he seeks a second term. His presidency and the ruling APC face intense scrutiny over whether Nigerians are better off after more than a decade in power.

Challengers Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi are shaping their campaigns around public frustration with economic and security challenges. They argue that the APC's rule has impoverished Nigeria, burdened it with debt, and failed to enhance safety. Nearly 80% of Nigerians reportedly believe the country is on the wrong path.

Tinubu, whose reforms have sparked protests over living costs, insists changes are needed to repair years of state intervention. Still, for many, the election will hinge on whether their daily lives are genuinely improving.

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