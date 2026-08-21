Maju Forest Controversy: Singapore's Housing Plans Ignite Public Outcry

Plans to develop Singapore's Maju Forest for housing faced public opposition, prompting government modifications. The forest, home to rare species, risks partial devastation as the city-state seeks to meet housing demands amidst limited land. Activists argue for preserving biodiversity over expansion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-08-2026 13:00 IST | Created: 21-08-2026 13:00 IST
Maju Forest Controversy: Singapore's Housing Plans Ignite Public Outcry

Singapore's proposal to clear Maju Forest, a significant expanse of its remaining green space, for housing projects, has ignited a public outcry rarely seen in the island nation.

The contentious plan involves converting two-thirds of the 23-hectare forest into public housing to address the rising demand spurred by a burgeoning population that reached a record 6.11 million last year.

In response to public backlash, dominating with petitions and rallies, the government decided to adjust the plan to retain more greenery, yet falling short of details. The plan faces further scrutiny due to the forest's role as a biodiversity hotbed.

TRENDING

1
Jamal Musiala: Rising from Challenge to Comeback at Bayern Munich

Jamal Musiala: Rising from Challenge to Comeback at Bayern Munich

Global
2
Steadfast Group's Mega Takeover Bid

Steadfast Group's Mega Takeover Bid

Global
3
Brazil's Oil Discovery: A Catalyst for Lula's Reelection Campaign

Brazil's Oil Discovery: A Catalyst for Lula's Reelection Campaign

Global
4
Airbus Navigates Turbulence Over Remote Work Policy

Airbus Navigates Turbulence Over Remote Work Policy

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Europe Turns to MENA and Africa in the Race for Green Hydrogen

Healthcare AI Is Moving Beyond Real-World Data With Big Opportunities and Bigger Questions

Vancomycin Dosing: Why Timing and AUC May Matter More

Schools Should Redesign Learning, Not Retreat From AI

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026