Maju Forest Controversy: Singapore's Housing Plans Ignite Public Outcry

Singapore's proposal to clear Maju Forest, a significant expanse of its remaining green space, for housing projects, has ignited a public outcry rarely seen in the island nation.

The contentious plan involves converting two-thirds of the 23-hectare forest into public housing to address the rising demand spurred by a burgeoning population that reached a record 6.11 million last year.

In response to public backlash, dominating with petitions and rallies, the government decided to adjust the plan to retain more greenery, yet falling short of details. The plan faces further scrutiny due to the forest's role as a biodiversity hotbed.