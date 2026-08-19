UN Experts Condemn Singapore’s Drug-Related Executions

United Nations human rights experts have condemned Singapore's execution of at least 16 people for drug-related offences since the beginning of 2026, calling on the Government to immediately stop executions and reconsider laws that allow capital punishment for crimes that do not involve intentional killing. Their intervention adds fresh pressure on Singapore over a policy that remains among the toughest approaches to drug offences worldwide.

The experts said international human rights law allows countries that retain capital punishment to use it only for the "most serious crimes", a category understood to cover offences of extreme gravity involving intentional killing. Drug trafficking and other drug-related crimes do not reach that threshold, they argued, meaning executions imposed for these offences amount to arbitrary deprivation of life.

Drug offences do not meet the threshold for execution

Singapore continues to impose severe penalties under its Misuse of Drugs Act, which includes the death penalty in certain circumstances connected with trafficking. UN experts raised particular concerns about mandatory death sentences and legal presumptions dealing with possession, knowledge and trafficking, saying these provisions can weaken protections that become especially important when a defendant faces an irreversible punishment.

A mandatory death sentence can prevent judges from fully considering the individual circumstances of an offence and the person convicted before deciding whether execution is justified. The experts described such sentences as arbitrary and incompatible with the right to life, while also questioning statutory presumptions that can require an accused person to rebut facts presumed against them.

The concerns go beyond the punishment itself and extend to how capital cases are investigated, prosecuted and decided. According to the experts, proceedings involving a possible death sentence must meet the highest standards of fairness and due process because an execution cannot be reversed if a miscarriage of justice is later discovered.

Foreign nationals and older prisoners raise further concerns

The UN experts also drew attention to Singapore's use of capital punishment against foreign nationals and older people, stressing that authorities have obligations concerning equality and protection from discrimination. They repeated a recommendation that Singapore establish a maximum age beyond which a person cannot be sentenced to death or executed.

The latest figures cited by the experts show the scale of executions in recent years. Seventeen people were executed in Singapore during 2025, with 15 of those executions involving drug-related offences. At least 16 more people have reportedly been executed since the beginning of 2026, indicating that capital punishment remains an active part of the country's criminal justice response to serious drug offences.

For the UN experts, the issue also involves the prohibition of torture and other cruel, inhuman or degrading treatment or punishment. They argued that the physical and psychological suffering associated with the death penalty process, from living under a death sentence to the execution itself, raises serious questions about human dignity and internationally recognised protections against cruel treatment.

UN experts call for moratorium and eventual abolition

The experts urged Singapore to halt executions immediately and end both the use and mandatory imposition of capital punishment for drug offences. They called for an official moratorium that would suspend executions while the country moves toward full abolition of the death penalty.

Their recommendations also include ratification of the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights and its Second Optional Protocol, an international agreement directed specifically toward abolishing capital punishment. Singapore is not currently a party to the ICCPR, making ratification another major element of the reforms sought by the experts.

The statement places Singapore's drug policy within a wider international debate about whether capital punishment can be justified for offences that do not involve intentional killing. While Singapore has defended tough drug laws as part of its approach to protecting society from the harms caused by trafficking, the UN experts maintain that punishment for such crimes must remain within international human rights limits and that execution is not a lawful penalty for drug offences.