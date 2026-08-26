Kremlin says US spy chief held talks with Russian counterparts during Moscow visit

Reuters | Updated: 26-08-2026 15:14 IST | Created: 26-08-2026 15:14 IST
Kremlin says US spy chief held talks with Russian counterparts during Moscow visit

​U.S. CIA ​Director ‌John Ratcliffe held talks ​with Russian intelligence officials ‌during his visit to Moscow on Tuesday but did not meet ‌President Vladimir Putin, the Kremlin ‌said on Wednesday.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters that Putin had ⁠been ​briefed ⁠on the outcome of Ratcliffe's talks, ⁠but declined to provide further details.

Peskov ​said it was also too ⁠early to say whether such contacts ⁠between ​the two countries' intelligence agencies could help pull ⁠U.S.-Russia relations out of what he ⁠described ⁠as a "deep crisis".

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