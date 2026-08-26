Can Insurance Make Rural Credit Safer for Ethiopia’s Farmers?

The European Investment Bank (EIB) is taking an unusual step in Ethiopia's rural finance system: pairing agricultural credit with climate-risk insurance. Through EIB Global, the bank is providing a grant of up to €4 million to the World Food Programme (WFP) to develop and roll out tailored insurance products for smallholder farmers, alongside a much larger €110 million rural-finance credit line.

The initiative, announced at the UN Convention to Combat Desertification COP17 in Mongolia, is the EIB's first climate-risk insurance project. Its importance lies in the problem it is trying to solve: expanding rural credit is of limited value if a single weather shock can erase a farmer's harvest, income and ability to repay.

Credit Is Only as Strong as the Risk Farmers Can Carry

The new insurance scheme will sit alongside the third phase of Ethiopia's Rural Financial Intermediation Programme, or RUFIP III. EIB Global's €110 million credit line is channelled through the Development Bank of Ethiopia and then on-lent to eligible rural finance institutions serving rural borrowers.

The financing expands the supply of capital, but the insurance component addresses the vulnerability surrounding that capital. Farmers taking on loans remain exposed to adverse weather and natural disasters that can destroy crops or livestock, while lenders face the risk that those same shocks weaken borrowers' capacity to repay.

The structure tackles both sides of the rural credit relationship. Smallholder farmers are expected to gain protection against losses, while rural finance institutions are given a mechanism intended to reduce the climate exposure embedded in their agricultural lending portfolios.

Rural finance is often discussed primarily in terms of access: whether farmers can obtain credit, at what cost and through which institutions. This initiative adds another question to the equation, whether farmers and lenders can absorb the risks that come with using that credit in a climate-exposed sector.

The Most Important Innovation May Be How the Premium Gets Paid

Under the hood, the scheme is a Premium Guarantee Fund that will pre-finance insurance premiums. The fund is designed to address liquidity constraints among borrowers and provide a guarantee for rural finance institutions that purchase insurance on behalf of beneficiaries if premium payments are not made.

The mechanism is significant because insurance can be difficult to scale even when its value is clear. A farmer may need protection most precisely when cash is scarce, while a lender may be unwilling to rely on an insurance arrangement if premium payments are uncertain.

By placing a guarantee mechanism between the borrower and the insurer, the programme is attempting to reduce that friction. It is not merely introducing an insurance product; it is building a financing structure around the premium itself so that coverage can operate alongside rural lending rather than remain separate from it.

WFP will initially manage the Premium Guarantee Fund before transferring its administration to the Development Bank of Ethiopia. That handover is intended to support longer-term sustainability by moving the mechanism from an externally managed arrangement into an Ethiopian financial institution.

Insurance Is Being Built Into the Lending System, Not Bolted On Afterwards

WFP will use its experience in rural finance and climate-resilience programming in Ethiopia to develop and pilot index-based microinsurance products with private insurance companies. The products will then be introduced through selected rural finance institutions participating in RUFIP III.

The programme also includes capacity building for the Development Bank of Ethiopia, rural lenders and smallholder farmers, along with technical assistance and awareness raising. That institutional layer is crucial because an insurance product has little value if borrowers do not understand it, lenders cannot administer it or insurers cannot integrate it into rural financing channels.

The partnership links several actors that usually operate at different points in the system: a development bank providing long-term finance, WFP bringing rural resilience experience, private insurers designing risk products and local financial institutions delivering credit to farmers.

WFP Representative and Country Director in Ethiopia Zlatan Milišić said climate shocks can rapidly wipe out harvests and incomes while discouraging both farmers and lenders from productive investment. The partnership, he said, is intended to combine finance, insurance and capacity building so farmers can invest with greater confidence and recover more quickly when shocks occur.

The Real Test Will Be What Happens After the First Shock

The programme is expected to cover 210,000 smallholder farmers with adapted microinsurance products protecting against crop or livestock losses caused by adverse weather or natural disasters. That gives the initiative meaningful scale, but the headline figure will matter less than how the products perform when farmers actually need them.

The key questions will be whether:

Farmers can afford and understand the cover

Rural lenders use it effectively, how reliably the index-based products trigger protection, and

The Premium Guarantee Fund can operate without becoming permanently dependent on external support.

The initiative also carries implications beyond individual farm households. By reducing the risk associated with agricultural lending, it could make rural finance institutions more comfortable extending credit into activities where climate exposure would otherwise deter investment. Micro, small and medium-sized enterprises are also expected to benefit from access to microinsurance that reduces exposure to disruption.

What makes the EIB-WFP initiative notable is not simply that it adds insurance to an agricultural programme. It reflects a broader shift in development finance toward treating climate risk as part of the financial architecture itself rather than as an external shock to be managed after damage occurs.