Business Can’t Afford to Treat Human Rights Policy as an Afterthought

Business and human rights policy is moving into a more demanding phase. Companies are no longer dealing with labour standards, ESG expectations, responsible business conduct, trade requirements and supply-chain scrutiny as separate agendas; they are increasingly encountering them at the same time, through overlapping expectations from governments, buyers, investors and other stakeholders.

The shift is changing the role of Employer and Business Membership Organizations, or EBMOs. New ILO research across Lao PDR, Malaysia, Mongolia, the Philippines and Viet Nam suggests that business engagement in National Action Plans on business and human rights has often come too late, with participation concentrated during drafting rather than earlier stages when policy priorities and evidence are still being shaped.

The Real Problem Is Not Whether Business Is Consulted, but When

Consultation at the drafting stage may appear inclusive, but it can leave businesses reacting to decisions that are already substantially framed. If priorities, risks and policy directions have been set before companies enter the discussion, the space for operational evidence and sector-specific concerns is narrower.

The experience across the five countries suggests that earlier participation can change that dynamic. In Malaysia, business involvement in the national baseline assessment brought operational perspectives into the evidence used to underpin the National Action Plan, while Viet Nam and Mongolia have included business organizations in NAP governance structures.

National Action Plans are not simply statements of intent. They can influence how governments structure expectations around responsible business conduct and how companies interpret their responsibilities toward workers, suppliers and other stakeholders.

For EBMOs, the lesson is: waiting for a draft policy may be too late. Engagement needs to begin while governments are still gathering evidence, identifying priorities and deciding how policy problems should be framed.

Responsible Business Rules Are Colliding at Company Level

The pressure for earlier engagement is also being driven by the way different policy agendas now converge inside companies. Labour standards, human rights, ESG, trade and supply-chain expectations may originate in different institutions, but businesses often have to manage them through the same internal processes and commercial relationships.

The convergence makes implementation more important than formal commitment. Companies must understand where risks lie, how expectations affect day-to-day operations and what responsible business principles mean for supplier relationships, internal procedures and decisions about markets.

This challenge is especially significant for smaller firms. Across the five countries examined, stakeholders highlighted demand for practical tools that help businesses, particularly SMEs, identify human rights risks, carry out due diligence, engage suppliers and understand developments affecting their markets and supply chains.

Employer Groups Are Becoming Translators as Much as Lobbyists

EBMOs' function is no longer confined to representing business positions in formal policy discussions; they are increasingly expected to gather evidence, reflect the experiences of different sectors and company sizes, and help members understand what new expectations mean in practice.

This intermediary role can be particularly important for SMEs, which may have less capacity to engage directly with government or monitor changing responsible-business requirements. Employer organizations can aggregate those perspectives and bring them into policymaking in a more structured way.

At the same time, the relationship can work in the opposite direction. EBMOs can translate policy developments back to their members, helping firms understand human rights due diligence, supplier engagement and other expectations that may otherwise remain abstract or difficult to operationalize.

The new ILO guide, National Action Plans on Business and Human Rights: A Guide for Employer and Business Membership Organizations, reflects this broader role. Its message is not simply that business organizations should participate more, but that participation needs to be earlier, more evidence-based and more closely connected to practical implementation.

The Test Is Whether Engagement Improves What Happens After Policy Is Written

Earlier involvement may improve the quality of business input, but it does not automatically resolve the tensions surrounding responsible business policy. Employer organizations still have to balance their representative role with growing expectations that they help members strengthen actual business practices.

Engagement can become symbolic if it ends once a National Action Plan is adopted. The more important measure is whether EBMOs remain involved during implementation, whether SMEs receive meaningful support and whether business participation produces better understanding of responsibilities across supply chains.

There are also questions about representation. Business organizations may speak for broad memberships, but the interests and capacities of large companies, smaller firms and different sectors can vary significantly. Ensuring that policy engagement reflects those differences will be central to whether EBMOs genuinely broaden the evidence available to governments.

Overall, responsible business conduct is becoming less about responding to separate policy initiatives and more about managing the intersection between them.