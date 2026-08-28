Eswatini receives two more third-country deportees from US, government says

Reuters | Updated: 28-08-2026 00:22 IST | Created: 28-08-2026 00:22 IST
Eswatini receives two more third-country deportees from US, government says

Eswatini said ​on Thursday ​it had received two ‌more third-country ​nationals deported from the United States under a bilateral ‌agreement between the two countries. The government statement did not give the nationalities of the individuals, but said ‌that they were Latin American. More than 30 ‌people have now been deported from the U.S. to the small Southern African kingdom since last year.

The Trump ⁠administration ​has ⁠also deported migrants to other countries in Africa, Asia and ⁠the Americas as part of its crackdown on immigration. Washington's $5.1 ​million agreement with Eswatini has been challenged by ⁠lawyers and rights groups, who say some deportees are ⁠being ​detained in Eswatini despite having already served criminal sentences in the United States.

Men ⁠sent to Eswatini on previous deportation flights were from Vietnam, ⁠Jamaica, ⁠Cuba, Yemen and other countries.

TRENDING

1
Zambia opposition leader Mundubile questioned over alleged treason, police say

Zambia opposition leader Mundubile questioned over alleged treason, police s...

Global
2
PREVIEW-Rugby-Sloppy Springboks seek massive improvement against New Zealand

PREVIEW-Rugby-Sloppy Springboks seek massive improvement against New Zealand

Global
3
Athletics-American Russell hurdles to world record in Zurich

Athletics-American Russell hurdles to world record in Zurich

Global
4
Soccer-Atletico chief says Alvarez will 'never, ever' join Barcelona amid transfer pursuit

Soccer-Atletico chief says Alvarez will 'never, ever' join Barcelona amid tr...

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Digital Skills Are Becoming ASEAN’s New Growth Engine: Here's why

Why 5G, AI and IoT Alone Will Not Bridge the Digital Divide

Healthcare Is Building for Tomorrow on Security Designed for Yesterday

Healthy Intentions, Fast-Food Orders: What Saudi Delivery App Users Really Choose

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026