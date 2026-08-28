Eswatini receives two more third-country deportees from US, government says

Eswatini said ​on Thursday ​it had received two ‌more third-country ​nationals deported from the United States under a bilateral ‌agreement between the two countries. The government statement did not give the nationalities of the individuals, but said ‌that they were Latin American. More than 30 ‌people have now been deported from the U.S. to the small Southern African kingdom since last year.

The Trump ⁠administration ​has ⁠also deported migrants to other countries in Africa, Asia and ⁠the Americas as part of its crackdown on immigration. Washington's $5.1 ​million agreement with Eswatini has been challenged by ⁠lawyers and rights groups, who say some deportees are ⁠being ​detained in Eswatini despite having already served criminal sentences in the United States.

Men ⁠sent to Eswatini on previous deportation flights were from Vietnam, ⁠Jamaica, ⁠Cuba, Yemen and other countries.