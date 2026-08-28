Israeli strike kills three in West Bank; Israel says it targeted Hamas operative

Israel's military ​said it carried out an airstrike in the West ​Bank on Friday that killed a Palestinian it ‌described ​as a Hamas militant operative as well as two of his accomplices, in a rare use of deadly Israeli air power in the occupied territory.

Hamas condemned the strike but did ‌not claim the person targeted — whom the Israeli military named as Qais Bitawi — as a member. The strike targeted a car in the area of Jenin in the northern West Bank, the military and medics said. Islamic Jihad said in a statement Bitawi was ‌a senior operative of its armed wing.

The West Bank has seen a surge in militant Israeli settler attacks on Palestinians as ‌well as military raids into Palestinian towns. The northern West Bank, where Jenin sits, was the site of a major Israeli assault last year, which the military says was aimed at targeting militant strongholds. In a statement, the military said Bitawi was involved in directing, funding and executing attacks on Israeli civilians and ⁠security forces. ​It said he maintained ties ⁠with Hamas members in Gaza, where the group is based, as well as abroad.

The Palestine Red Crescent ambulance service said Israeli ground troops raided the site ⁠of the drone strike, briefly detained medics and prevented them from transporting those wounded or killed to hospital. Israel's military did not immediately provide comment ​on the ambulance service's statements.

Israel's 2025 operations in the northern West Bank forced thousands of Palestinians from their homes, ⁠with Israeli forces clearing out refugee camps and maintaining their longest presence in some West Bank cities for decades. Human Rights Watch has accused Israel of war crimes ⁠and crimes ​against humanity over what it said were forced expulsions. Israel denies committing such crimes.

In Gaza, where the U.S. has been working to salvage a deal that would disarm Hamas militants in exchange for Israel withdrawing from the territory, at least ⁠five Palestinians were killed in three Israeli strikes on Friday, Gaza health officials said. Those incidents included an Israeli strike near Deir Al-Balah that ⁠killed three people from the ⁠same family; a strike on a motorbike that killed one in Gaza City; and a separate strike in Gaza City that killed one Palestinian, according to health officials.

The Israeli military did not ‌immediately provide comment ‌on the strikes.