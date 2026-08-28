US judge won't immediately block Trump's newest order limiting birthright citizenship

Reuters | Updated: 28-08-2026 21:06 IST | Created: 28-08-2026 21:06 IST
US judge won't immediately block Trump's newest order limiting birthright citizenship

A ​federal judge ‌on Friday declined ​to immediately block U.S. ‌President Donald Trump's administration from implementing a new executive order limiting the number ‌of people eligible for ‌birthright citizenship that Trump issued after the U.S. Supreme Court rejected his ⁠previous ​effort.

U.S. ⁠District Judge Deborah Boardman in Greenbelt, ⁠Maryland, rejected a request for a ​temporary restraining order sought by immigrant ⁠rights advocates who had last ⁠year ​secured a ruling from her blocking the Trump administration ⁠from enforcing his initial 2025 executive ⁠order ⁠curtailing birthright citizenship.

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