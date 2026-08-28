US judge won't immediately block Trump's newest order limiting birthright citizenship
A federal judge on Friday declined to immediately block U.S. President Donald Trump's administration from implementing a new executive order limiting the number of people eligible for birthright citizenship that Trump issued after the U.S. Supreme Court rejected his previous effort.
U.S. District Judge Deborah Boardman in Greenbelt, Maryland, rejected a request for a temporary restraining order sought by immigrant rights advocates who had last year secured a ruling from her blocking the Trump administration from enforcing his initial 2025 executive order curtailing birthright citizenship.