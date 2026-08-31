Israeli fire kills two people in Gaza, medics say

Reuters | Updated: 31-08-2026 16:15 IST | Created: 31-08-2026 16:15 IST
Israeli fire kills two people in Gaza, medics say

An Israeli ​strike killed at least two ​Palestinians in the ‌Gaza ​Strip on Monday, health officials said. Medics said two people were killed ‌and several others wounded when an Israeli airstrike hit a crowd of people near the municipal public park in ‌Gaza City, an area densely populated with displaced families.

The ‌Israeli military did not immediately comment on the incident. An October 2025 U.S.-backed ceasefire halted major fighting in the shattered territory, but ⁠it ​failed to ⁠end strikes by the Israeli military, which says such actions are ⁠aimed at thwarting attacks by Hamas and other Gaza militants.

Hamas ​accuses Israel of violating the ceasefire and undermining efforts ⁠to implement a broader plan by U.S. President Donald Trump ⁠to ​end the Gaza conflict, which also includes Israeli withdrawals and Hamas disarmament. More than 1,300 Palestinians have ⁠been killed in Gaza since the ceasefire took effect last ⁠October, ⁠according to Gazan health officials, while the Israeli military says four Israeli soldiers have been ‌killed.

TRENDING

1
New South Wales Premier, Treasurer kick off India trade mission with new education and economic links

New South Wales Premier, Treasurer kick off India trade mission with new edu...

Global
2
Suspected Russia 'shadow fleet' tanker boarded by EU naval forces

Suspected Russia 'shadow fleet' tanker boarded by EU naval forces

Global
3
Indonesia and US launch annual military exercises

Indonesia and US launch annual military exercises

Global
4
India must uphold water-sharing treaty with Pakistan, arbitration court says

India must uphold water-sharing treaty with Pakistan, arbitration court says

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Virtual Reality Feels Easier to Navigate When Headsets Show More of the Ground Below

Protecting More Than Lungs: New ICU Eye Care Plan Tackles Hidden Risks of Prone Ventilation

Ebola Keeps Returning Because Preparedness Still Starts Too Late

The New Education Challenge: Staying Critical When AI Makes Thinking Easier

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026