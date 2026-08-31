Iran's Pezeshkian says Tehran still seeks negotiated solution to conflict with US
Tehran still seeks a negotiated solution to its conflict with the United States, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said on Monday, according to semi-official Tasnim news agency, following renewed clashes between the two countries.
Pezeshkian told Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, that continued war was in no one's interest and that dialogue and cooperation were the way to resolve existing problems.