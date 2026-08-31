Iran's Pezeshkian says Tehran still seeks negotiated solution to conflict with US

Tehran ​still ‌seeks a negotiated ​solution to its conflict ‌with the United States, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said ‌on Monday, according to semi-official ‌Tasnim news agency, following renewed clashes between the two ⁠countries.

Pezeshkian ​told ⁠Indian Prime Minister Narendra ⁠Modi on the sidelines of ​the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation ⁠summit in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, that ⁠continued ​war was in no one's interest and ⁠that dialogue and cooperation were ⁠the ⁠way to resolve existing problems.