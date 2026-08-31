Israeli fire kills five people in Gaza, medics say

Reuters | Updated: 31-08-2026 17:55 IST | Created: 31-08-2026 17:55 IST
Israeli fire kills five people in Gaza, medics say

An Israeli strike killed at least five Palestinians in the Gaza Strip on Monday, health officials said.

Medics said two people were ‌killed and several others wounded when an Israeli airstrike hit a crowd ‌of people near the municipal public park in Gaza City, an area densely populated with displaced families. The Israeli military said it targeted Hamas militants, without giving further information.

Later on Monday, an ⁠Israeli airstrike ​hit a vehicle ⁠in the Tel Al-Hawa neighbourhood in western Gaza City, killing at least three people, medics added. The ⁠Israeli military did not immediately comment on the incident.

An October 2025 U.S.-backed ceasefire halted ​major fighting in the shattered territory, but it failed to end strikes ⁠by the Israeli military, which says such actions are aimed at thwarting attacks by Hamas and other ⁠Gaza ​militants. Hamas accuses Israel of violating the ceasefire and undermining efforts to implement a broader plan by U.S. President Donald Trump to end the Gaza ⁠conflict, which also includes Israeli withdrawals and Hamas disarmament.

More than 1,300 Palestinians have ⁠been killed in ⁠Gaza since the ceasefire took effect last October, according to Gazan health officials, while the Israeli military says four Israeli soldiers ‌have been ‌killed.

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