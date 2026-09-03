Tennis-Noskova sails past Tararudee into US Open third round

Reuters | Updated: 03-09-2026 09:33 IST | Created: 03-09-2026 09:33 IST
Tennis-Noskova sails past Tararudee into US Open third round

Linda Noskova eased ​to a 6-4 ‌6-2 win ​over Thailand's Lanlana Tararudee on Wednesday to reach the U.S. Open ‌third round as the Wimbledon champion bids for a second consecutive Grand Slam title.

The sixth seed was in control ‌throughout but had to stay alert as the ‌22-year-old Tararudee came close to a earning a break point after both players held their first four service games. Noskova kept her ⁠composure, ​however, before finding ⁠the breakthrough and taking the first set.

Tararudee appeared to lose ⁠some momentum after falling behind, dropping serve twice in the ​second set as Noskova moved steadily towards victory. The Czech ⁠eventually sealed the win in emphatic fashion, firing three aces to ⁠reach ​the third round in New York for a second straight year.

"I think I got my energy ⁠going from start to end. It's kind of difficult to ⁠play ⁠at night," Noskova said. Noskova faces American Ann Li in the next round.

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