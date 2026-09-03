​Six commodity ‌vessels transited the ​Strait of Hormuz on ‌Wednesday, down from 11 a day earlier and well below ‌the 10-day average of ‌around 13, preliminary shipping data showed on Thursday. The vessels ⁠included ​two ⁠very large gas carriers, two ⁠long range tankers, one Supramax tanker ​and one Panamax tanker, ⁠Kpler data showed as of 0405 ⁠GMT.

The ​number of vessels transiting the waterway ⁠could change as some ships typically ⁠switch ⁠off transponders during the voyage.