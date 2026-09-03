UNDP’s Green Overhaul Cuts Emissions, Energy Bills and Fuel Dependence

The United Nations Development Programme is showing that cutting an organization's carbon footprint can strengthen daily operations while saving substantial amounts of money. Its new Greening Moonshot mid-term report reveals that operational emissions had fallen by 25 percent by 2025 compared with the 2018 baseline, placing UNDP halfway towards its target of a 50 percent reduction by 2030.

Launched in 2019, Greening Moonshot covers the offices, facilities, vehicle fleets, employee travel and routine activities that support UNDP's work around the world. The programme turns climate commitments into practical changes such as installing solar panels, improving building efficiency, introducing electric vehicles and making smarter travel decisions.

Green investments are paying for themselves

More than 190 greening projects are cutting over 4,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent every year, according to the report, while producing at least US$1.5 million in annual energy savings. UNDP leaders place the expanding portfolio at more than 200 projects, with yearly savings now exceeding US$2 million.

The financial returns stretch far beyond lower monthly electricity bills. Every dollar invested in these measures is expected to generate more than US$8 in savings over the lifetime of the equipment, with UNDP Associate Administrator Haoliang Xu citing a return of about US$8.50 for each dollar spent. Money that would have covered fuel, power and inefficient infrastructure can instead support programmes serving communities.

UNDP Administrator Alexander De Croo said an organization cannot credibly promote climate transition, innovation and economic efficiency without improving its own operations. He noted that reducing fuel dependence and energy costs allows savings to be redirected towards development work on the ground.

Solar power keeps critical offices running during crises

The value of Greening Moonshot becomes especially clear in countries where electricity networks are unreliable, fuel supplies are uncertain and prolonged blackouts can interrupt essential work. Renewable energy gives UNDP teams a dependable source of power, improving staff safety, protecting equipment and allowing programmes to continue during emergencies.

In Afghanistan, UNDP's solar capacity has risen from 50 kilowatt-peak in 2018 to more than 370 kilowatt-peak, supplying electricity to nearly half of its facilities in a country without a reliable national grid. Solar systems in Sri Lanka kept offices and electric vehicles operating during the severe power crisis of 2022.

Renewable installations now provide around two-thirds of the electricity used by UNDP offices in Haiti, where blackouts and fuel shortages regularly disrupt normal activity. Rooftop solar panels in Syria allow employees to continue working despite electricity outages that can last as many as 20 hours each day.

These projects are more than environmental upgrades. Reliable clean power reduces exposure to volatile fuel prices, limits dependence on vulnerable supply chains and gives country offices greater freedom to continue serving communities through instability.

Data and staff turn climate promises into measurable results

UNDP monitors emissions from more than 200 facilities through a detailed reporting system supported by digital and AI-backed tools. The technology helps individual offices understand their environmental performance, identify the largest sources of emissions and select investments capable of delivering meaningful reductions.

Staff members remain central to that process. Greening focal points, technical specialists, regional teams and country-office employees translate global targets into projects suited to local conditions, whether that means installing rooftop solar panels, replacing inefficient equipment or reconsidering how teams travel.

The internal transformation reflects the work UNDP carries out through its Climate Promise, which supports governments as they move from climate commitments towards practical action. Greening Moonshot applies the same principle inside the organization: credible climate leadership begins with measurable changes, careful tracking and investments that make institutions cleaner, cheaper and more resilient.