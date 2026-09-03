Turkish rescue teams search for 10 missing after cargo ship sinks off Istanbul

Reuters | Updated: 03-09-2026 12:08 IST | Created: 03-09-2026 12:08 IST
Turkish rescue teams search for 10 missing after cargo ship sinks off Istanbul

Turkish ​authorities continued searching on ​Thursday for 10 ‌crew members ​missing after a cargo ship sank off the coast ‌of Istanbul following a collision with another vessel, state-owned Anadolu Agency reported. Two Turkish-flagged commercial vessels collided ‌in the Sea of Marmara off Istanbul on ‌Wednesday. Authorities said one of the ships, carrying 10 crew members, is believed to have sunk within ⁠about ​11 minutes ⁠of the crash.

Search operations involving the coast guard, ⁠navy, disaster management agency and other emergency services were ​continuing on Thursday. Anadolu said 18 vessels, five ⁠helicopters, two drones, an aircraft and a naval ⁠vessel ​equipped for underwater searches were being deployed in the operation. The second ship, which ⁠was not damaged in the collision, remained anchored off ⁠Silivri. ⁠An investigation into the cause of the accident is under way, Anadolu ‌said.

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