Turkish rescue teams search for 10 missing after cargo ship sinks off Istanbul

Turkish ​authorities continued searching on ​Thursday for 10 ‌crew members ​missing after a cargo ship sank off the coast ‌of Istanbul following a collision with another vessel, state-owned Anadolu Agency reported. Two Turkish-flagged commercial vessels collided ‌in the Sea of Marmara off Istanbul on ‌Wednesday. Authorities said one of the ships, carrying 10 crew members, is believed to have sunk within ⁠about ​11 minutes ⁠of the crash.

Search operations involving the coast guard, ⁠navy, disaster management agency and other emergency services were ​continuing on Thursday. Anadolu said 18 vessels, five ⁠helicopters, two drones, an aircraft and a naval ⁠vessel ​equipped for underwater searches were being deployed in the operation. The second ship, which ⁠was not damaged in the collision, remained anchored off ⁠Silivri. ⁠An investigation into the cause of the accident is under way, Anadolu ‌said.