El Niño likely to strengthen further, persist into 2027, WMO says
The El Niño weather phenomenon is set to strengthen further into 2027, raising risks of extreme weather into next year, the World Meteorological Organization said on Thursday.
The El Niño weather phenomenon is set to strengthen further into 2027, raising risks of extreme weather into next year, the World Meteorological Organization said on Thursday.
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