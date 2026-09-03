PoJK activist exposes Pakistan’s tightening grip over occupied Jammu and Kashmir

Political activist from Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK) Shabir Choudhary has launched a sharp attack on Pakistan’s occupation of PoJK, questioning the region’s claims of political autonomy and freedom. In a video released on YouTube, Choudhary alleged that key institutions in PoJK remain under the influence of Pakistan’s security and administrative establishment. Referring to recent unrest and the response by authorities, he questioned why officials accused of using force against protesters would face inquiries or punishment for allegedly failing to act more aggressively.

Choudhary specifically referred to Sajjad Hussain, described as the DIG of the Counter Terrorism Department in PoJK, and alleged that he had been ordered to take action against protesters in Rawalpindi but did not use excessive force in the region. Choudhary portrayed the reported inquiry against the officer as evidence of the pressures faced by local officials. He further alleged that the region's police, civil administration and political institutions operate under layers of Pakistani influence, claiming that Pakistan's establishment effectively controls senior positions.

Questioning the democratic process, Choudhary alleged that seats in the PoJK legislative assembly are used to influence the formation of governments and that voters can reject political candidates but are subsequently brought back into power through institutional intervention. The activist also stated that rewards and substantial salary increases were allegedly given to senior officials for their handling of protests in PoJK.

Choudhary also criticised the prolonged internet shutdown in the region, saying the disruption had severely affected residents and isolated them from the outside world. He stated that renewed unrest could potentially be followed by further restrictions or a violent crackdown. He additionally alleged that authorities could attempt to portray protesters as militants or terrorists to justify the use of force. He also praised DIG Sajjad Hussain for refusing to inflict greater harm on protesters. (ANI)